The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series

The crunch clash is expected to shape both countries' trajectory regarding the possibility of sealing a spot in the Morocco showpiece

Interim coach of the Nigerian team, Augustine Eguavoen, has sent a clear warning to his attackers ahead of the showdown

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare to face Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has emphasized the importance of tactical discipline and awareness to his players.

The 59-year-old, who remains at the helm following the departure of Finidi George, highlighted the team's need for overall discipline as they prepare to take on the Libyan national team.

Augustine Eguavoen attends a press conference before the Africa Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Tunisia. Image: Daniel Beloumou Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

Eguavoen stressed that underestimating their opponents could prove costly and urged his squad to maintain focus.

Additionally, the interim coach issued a subtle warning to winger Samuel Chukwueze during his address.

Eguavoen sends warning to Chukwueze

Speaking in an interview with NFF TV, the interim coach emphasised the adaptive qualities he expects from his players.

“I am a coach who likes players capable of playing multiple positions. If you can do that, you’re in my plans," he explained.

“I don’t want rigid players; I want players who can express themselves. However, we have a job to do, and that requires balance in our formation at all times.

When we maintain that balance, no matter where you find yourself on the field, you must know your role and execute it."

Eguavoen singled out Chukwueze, urging the skillful winger to make wiser decisions on the pitch, particularly in his dribbling choices.

While acknowledging Chukwueze's dribbling prowess, Eguavoen stressed the importance of restraint, advising the player to be mindful of when to deploy his skills.

“You can imagine Chukwueze dropping back to help in defence. When he gets the ball, what does he do? Not dribble.

"We know how good he is at dribbling, but he must understand when and where it’s appropriate to dribble."

“If he comes into the game, he has to fulfil his defensive duties. It’s a responsibility, and he knows what to do. These are the things we work on consistently."

According to data from FotMob, the Super Eagles, who remain unbeaten in the qualification series, will face Libya on October 11, followed by a return fixture on the 15th in Benina.

AFCON winner predicts outcome of Nigeria’s clash

Legit.ng in another report detailed an AFCON winner’s prediction for Nigeria’s clash against Libya.

The Super Eagles host the Mediterranean Knights on the 11th of October before travelling to Benina for a return fixture four days later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng