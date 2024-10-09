Nigeria vs Libya: Date, Time, and How to Watch Super Eagles' 2025 AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria vs Libya is gaining momentum as both teams clash in a doubleheader of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers

The Nigerian national team will take on their counterparts from Libya in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Both teams will face off in a doubleheader, with the first leg billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles will target the maximum six points from both legs, however they hope to produce a convincing win at home.

Nigeria vs Libya is slated for October 11 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Source: Getty Images

Augustine Eguavoen has been told to take charge of the team while the NFF officials continue their search for a permanent coach.

Nigeria vs Libya preview

The Super Eagles will be without top striker Victor Osimhen, who sustained an injury during Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw with Kasimpasa.

He has been excluded from the team, as Eguavoen named 23 players for the matches, including striker Victor Boniface.

Seasoned campaigners like Captain William Troost-Ekong, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, and Fulham’s Alex Iwobi have arrived in camp for the fixtures.

Following his impressive performances for Sevilla, Chidera Ejuke returned to the Super Eagles fold for the first time since 2022.

On the other hand, the Daily Post reports that Libya coach Nasser Al-Hadiri has decried poor preparation ahead of the matches.

The Mediterranean Knights will face the Super Eagles without some key players due to injuries and suspensions.

Nigeria vs Libya, date and time

The first leg of the doubleheader will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, October 11.

Kick-off: 5pm Nigerian time.

How to watch Nigeria vs Libya

The Nigeria Football Federation has urged fans to head to the stadium to support the team.

Also, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will be televised on SuperSport and StarTimes.

Nigeria vs Libya possible line-ups

NGA - Nwabali; Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Aina, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi; Lookman, Osimhen, Chukwueze

LIB - Al Wuhayshi; Elkouri, Yusuf, Erteiba, Al Mabrouk; Al Badri, Al Shreimy; Salama, Al Khoja, Al Gleib; Krawaa.

Eguavoen warns Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the head coach of the Nigerian side, Augustine Eguavoen, stressed that underestimating their opponents could prove costly and urged his squad to maintain focus.

Additionally, during his address, the interim coach issued a subtle warning to winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The tactician urged the skilful winger to make wiser decisions, particularly in his dribbling choices.

