Chelsea and Victor Osimhen were in negotiations over a move until the last minute of the transfer deadline day

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after both parties did not reach an agreement on personal terms

His former U17 teammate has advised the Premier League club to do what it takes to sign the striker next summer

Victor Osimhen's former U17 teammate has urged Chelsea to go back and sign the striker after failing to land him on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea were one of the clubs that expressed interest in Osimhen when he wanted out of Napoli, but his £113 million release clause initially scared them away.

The Blues returned to the negotiation table when the transfer fee dropped, but they could not reach an agreement over personal terms with the striker, who instead joined Galatasaray on loan.

Chelsea told to go back for Osimhen

Many reports in the media suggested Chelsea have not given up in their pursuit of the Super Eagles striker and appreciate him ahead of a possible summer move.

Osimhen's former U17 teammate Kehinde Ayinla has urged the Premier League club to return to the negotiation table as he believes he will flourish in England.

“I think Oshimen will deliver at Chelsea or any team that sign him because I always know him as a fighter right from our humble beginning,” Ayinde told ANS.

“He succeeded in one of the toughest leagues, I mean Italy and he succeeded despite the tough defenders. He went there and won the highest goalscorer award, which shows that he can play and succeed. He has started his magic in Galatasaray as well.”

As noted by Evening Standard, Osimhen could move as early as January, with a break clause inserted into his Galatasaray loan for specific clubs, with the Londoners one of them.

European giants join race for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a top European club has joined Chelsea in the race for the permanent signature of Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window.

This future fuels the rumours of a break clause in his Galatasaray loan deals as more clubs show interest in the Super Eagles star in January.

