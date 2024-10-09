Victor Osimhen’s immediate future remains a huge subject of debate as the winter transfer window nears

Swirling reports have detailed that Premier League club, Chelsea, are keen on signing the Nigerian forward in January

A recent report has detailed another European giant are set to rival Chelsea for the permanent signing of Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s future is rapidly becoming a hot topic as the winter transfer window approaches.

After being at the centre of speculation during the summer, the Nigerian forward eventually secured a loan move to Galatasaray.

The move, reported to be a dry loan, has quietly left the door open for several suitors who failed to seal a deal in the summer to reignite their interest in January.

According to Football Italia, Chelsea are eager to make a move for Osimhen, with coach Enzo Maresca not ruling out the possibility of completing a deal for the striker.

However, despite Chelsea’s growing interest, a recent report suggests that Galatasaray are now considering making Osimhen’s stay permanent.

Galatasaray to sign Osimhen permanently

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, the Turkish club is considering a permanent transfer for Osimhen.

The report describes Osimhen’s relationship with Galatasaray as "love at first sight," with the club’s hierarchy keen on exploring a permanent move for the Nigerian forward.

The report further reveals that Galatasaray would need to pay around €75 million, with an additional €6mil in add-ons, to complete the deal in January. The same fee is expected to apply to Chelsea if they decide to make a move for Osimhen during the winter transfer window.

With the January window fast approaching, Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, but it's clear that his situation will be a key topic worth following closely.

Difference between Osimhen and Lukaku

Legit.ng in another report detailed how a former Napoli forward has identified the difference between Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku.

The retired football star leaned towards Lukaku, citing reasons related to his overall team play and prowess.

Lukaku has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Napoli, with the Belgian forward providing a goal and two assists in the Neapolitan club’s recent victory at home against Como FC.

