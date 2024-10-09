Victor Osimhen's exit from Napoli has continued to stir several conversations among fans and stakeholders at the club

The marquee Nigerian attacker, despite leaving the club, has continued to be compared to new signing Romelu Lukaku

Former Napoli and Inter Milan attacker, Arturo Di Napoli, has identified the major differences between the two players

Victor Osimhen's name continues to resonate throughout Napoli, even after his departure from the club.

The Nigerian forward completed a loan move to Galatasaray after failing to secure a permanent exit from Napoli during the summer window.

The Partenopei opted to replace the departing Osimhen with Romelu Lukaku, who has recorded nothing but an impressive start to life at the Serie A outfit.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, Lukaku has recorded five assists and three goals in his six appearances for the club—a statistic that has sparked intense comparison with Osimhen.

However, amid the swirling comparisons between both players, former Napoli striker, Arturo Di Napoli, has identified the differences between the two players.

Di Napoli speaks on Osimhen and Lukaku

In an interview captured by Tutto Napoli, the 50-year-old highlighted the key differences between the two players.

The words of the former striker, who also featured for Inter Milan, appeared to tilt his bias towards Lukaku.

“Lukaku, compared to Osimhen, is more of a team player. He scores fewer goals but contributes more to the team,” said Di Napoli, who also played for Napoli.

“Lukaku is a vital team player; it’s no coincidence that Antonio Conte wanted him.”

“When both are on the same team, they perform at their best.”

Di Napoli's comments echo the sentiments of many former footballers who have closely monitored the abilities of both players.

On the other hand, Osimhen is enjoying a strong start at Galatasaray, having racked up three assists and two goals in four appearances for the Istanbul club.

Osimhen is expected to complete a permanent transfer away from Napoli in the summer of 2025.

Osimhen provides new update on his injury

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen provided an update on his injury.

The Nigerian forward has been sidelined following the injury he suffered in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Kasimpasa.

Osimhen hinted that he would return to the field during the clash against Antalyaspor.

