A former Napoli striker has explained why the Italian club made the right choice to let Victor Osimhen leave and signed Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.

Osimhen was determined to leave Napoli last summer after four years at the club, and his transfer dragged on throughout the transfer window before securing a loan to move to Galatasaray.

Chelsea and Napoli had initially discussed a swap deal for Osimhen and Lukaku, but the Nigerian forward rubbished the idea, forcing the clubs to do the deal separately.

According to Goal, the Belgian reunited with Antonio Conte at Napoli, but Chelsea and Osimhen failed to reach an agreement, and the deal collapsed on the deadline day.

Why Lukaku is better than Osimhen

Former Napoli striker German Denis has shared his thoughts on his former club replacing Osimhen with Lukaku and why it is the right choice by the Neapolitans.

“We saw a Lukaku in form, even if Conte knows perfectly well what he lacks. He is a Lukaku who is very generous, he plays for the team, yesterday he made two assists as an attacking midfielder,” he said as quoted by Tribal Football.

“Lukaku in place of Osimhen? I don’t know if Osimhen would have been as suitable for Napoli as Lukaku is with Conte. Napoli made the right choice,” he added.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Manchester United star has scored three goals and provided five assists in six games to propel the 2023 champions to the top of the Serie A table.

The Super Eagles star has started brightly at Galatasaray with two goals and four assists before he went off injured against Kasimpasa and is expected to return after the international break.

