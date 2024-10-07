Super Eagles and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was recently called out on social media by his girlfriend

Jelicia Westhoff, in a now-deleted Instagram post, claimed she had dumped the German-born goalkeeper

She cited reasons bordered on disrespect but quickly deleted the post and apologised for her actions

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was recently called out on social media by his girlfriend, Jelicia Westhoff, as the reason emerges for the incident.

Okoye rose to prominence with the Super Eagles during Gernot Rohr's rein, making his debut as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against Brazil in 2019, replacing the injured Francis Uzoho.

Maduka Okoye celebrates after keeping a clean sheet for Udinese against US Lecce. Photo by Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

He retained the starting shirt and was in goal at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but lost his place after conceding a cheap goal in the round of 16 elimination to Tunisia.

He stepped away from the national team for a while and recently returned after the 2023 AFCON, where Nigeria reached the final with Stanley Nwabali in goal.

Why Okoye's girlfriend called him out

Okoye and Westhoff have been in a relationship for an unspecified time, have kept their relationship off the internet, and do not even follow each other on social media.

According to Pulse Sports, the 30-year-old Dutch model called the Udinese goalkeeper out on Instagram, claiming she has walked out of their relationship.

She quickly deleted the posts and apologised for her initial messages. Her reason for calling him out bordered around disrespecting her, her family and their relationship.

As seen in one of her Instagram posts, the couple have a son and celebrated his birthday last month, dressing him up in Udinese, Ajax and Real Madrid jerseys.

The goalkeeper earned an invitation for the September games against Libya but faces an uphill task to displace Nwabali, who has cemented his spot as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Maduka Okoye grateful to Gernot Rohr

Legit.ng reported that Maduka Okoye appreciates Gernot Rohr for helping him to fulfil his dream of playing for the Super Eagles and becoming a first-team regular.

Rohr handed Okoye his debut in 2019 after about two years of watching him. The Udinese goalkeeper was born in Germany but opted to represent the country of his father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng