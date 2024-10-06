Celestine Babayaro's son Ryan Hyacinth has been described as a radiating role model and pride of a generation

The youngster clocks another year on Sunday, October 6, and his uncle Emmanuel Babayaro has taken to social media to celebrate

Celestine Babayaro's son Ryan Hyacinth is celebrating his birthday, and his uncle Emmanuel has lavished praise on him on social media.

Ryan first made the headlines when he represented his school in a tournament at Newcastle’s Academy in 2018.

Ryan Hyacinth Babayaro has clocked another year as his uncle Emmanuel celebrates. Photo: Emmanuel Hyacinth Babayaro.

Value Chain reports that the youngster turned spectators' heads with his dribbling skills and was invited by the Magpies' then-manager, Rafa Benitez, to join the club.

﻿After receiving Ryan Hyacinth, Benitez hoped the bemusing dribbler would become “the new Messi.”

Ryan Hyacinth Babayaro celebrates birthday

As he celebrates another birthday, his uncle Emmanuel Babayaro, who was part of the Nigerian team that won gold at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, wrote:

"Born to shine; destined to win; designed a gentleman; blessed by God; consecrated for greatness; son of a superstar; first fruit of an icon; blossoming a star; radiating a role model and pride of a generation. Happy Birthday Ryan Celestine Babayaro."

Fans have taken to the comment section to react. King Tuza wrote:

"May you witness more good and gracious life ahead. Happy birthday."

Prince Eyo E added:

"Wishing him the best of this New year happy birthday and Congratulations to him."

Winston Aremu said:

"Happy birthday Ryan, you're such big boy wishing longlife, prosperity and greatness."

Babayaro among Nigerians who played under Mourinho

Legit.ng earlier reported that Celestine Babayaro was the first Nigerian to play for Chelsea.

He spent eight seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The left-back played only four Premier League games in the 2004/05 title-winning season under Mourinho and was not eligible for a medal. He left for Newcastle in the summer of 2005.

