The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin to arrive in camp for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya.

Nigerian ladies seem to be crushing on a particular player as they hope to go on a date with him if the opportunity arrives

Three ladies have named their favourite player in the national team as they looked excited while giving their remarks

Some Nigerian ladies have named the Super Eagles player they would love to go on a date with if the opportunity comes.

Players from the West African country are not just endowed with footballing skills; most of the superstars are also handsome.

The majority of the Super Eagles players ply their trade abroad, and they are among the richest football stars on the continent.

Nigerian ladies are crushing on Peter Olayinka. Photo: Mario Hommes.

Source: Getty Images

In a random chat with ladies on the streets, Pulse Nigeria threw the question at some ladies and asked: "If you were to go on a date with a football player, who would it be?"

The first lady responded:

"Hmmnn, that's a Nigerian footballer, right? Peter Olayinka"

A second replied@

"Samuel Chukwueze".

A third said:

"Olayinka Peter".

Who is Peter Olayinka?

Peter Olayinka is a Nigerian forward and left-winger who currently plays for Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade.

He was a key member of the Slavia Prague squad between 2018 and 2023, scoring 49 goals in 178 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The forward has managed just four appearances for the Super Eagles since 2019.

Is Peter Olayinka married?

AOI reports that Peter Olayinka is married to Yetunde Barnabas, a talented filmmaker and director.

His wife shines in Nollywood and enjoys life as a mother to their beautiful daughter.

The couple celebrated their white wedding in Lagos on June 11, 2021, sharing beautiful photos with their fans.

Peter Olayinka's daughter celebrates 1st birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Olayinka's daughter Gemma turned one in style with a lavish Barbie-themed birthday party.

His wife gave her fans a sneak peek of the beautiful event held at a huge, well-decorated venue.

Kids had many side attractions to play with, as a huge pink Barbie castle and other play areas were provided.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng