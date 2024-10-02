Mikel Arteta and Austin Jay Jay Okocha were teammates during their active football playing days at Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain

The duo piloted the midfield affairs of the Parisian club in the early 2000s under then-manager Luis Fernandez

A French football expert has highlighted how Arteta helped Okocha flourish during their time together at the French league giants

French football expert Matt Spiro has recently recalled how Mikel Arteta enhanced Jay Jay Okocha's performances during their playing days at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The pair became teammates at the Ligue 1 club during the 2001/2002 season after Arteta completed a loan transfer to the club from Barcelona, dominating with a flurry of brilliant performances in the French league.

The veteran football expert noted that Arteta's role was integral in facilitating the overall display of his teammates, including Okocha, and making them more effective.

Spiro also singled out the Arsenal coach's tactical awareness and work ethic, particularly how it helped Okocha.

How Arteta helped Okocha at PSG

In comments captured by BBC Sports, the French journalist praised Arteta's ability to connect play and maximise the talents of more attacking players, fostering a dynamic and effective team environment.

“[Luis] Fernandez asked him to play simply and provide a platform for more creative talents like Okocha, and he executed that role brilliantly.”

“Arteta was a quiet man, yet he already displayed the steely determination we see in him today. Like most Barcelona players, he was technically excellent, but the most surprising and impressive aspect of his game, given his age, was his tactical awareness.”

Arteta has since developed into an established football coach with Arsenal. The Spanish gaffer recently led his team to victory over PSG in their most recent UEFA Champions League fixture.

Okocha, on the other hand, would go on to rack up impressive numbers throughout his playing career, including over 75 appearances for the Nigerian national team, according to data courtesy of Sofascore.

The 51-year-old currently serves in various ambassadorial roles and occasionally provides punditry for several international television networks.

