Josh Nichols made his full senior debut with Arsenal in their EFL Cup third-round fixture against Bolton Wanderers

The 18-year-old created the opportunity that led to midfielder Declan Rice scoring the Gunners’ first goal against Bolton

The versatile full-back in an interview subtly declared his eligibility to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria team

Josh Nichols has continued to herald the spotlights after making his full senior debut for Arsenal in their Carabao Cup fixture against Bolton.

The 18-year-old, who has been on an impressive run of form through the Arsenal youth set-up, was thrown into the mix alongside a flurry of other youngsters in Arsenal's win against Bolton.

Nichols certainly lived up to the high expectations placed upon him, creating the opportunity that led to Declan Rice opening the scoring for Arsenal.

Josh Nichols during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on September 25, 2024. Image: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

According to data courtesy of FotMob, Nichols also completed four clearances, made two recoveries, and delivered six passes into the final third, culminating in what many have dubbed an emphatic performance from the young Arsenal star.

In the aftermath of the match, however, the full-back's performance has sparked discussions and raised questions about his nationality.

Amid this curiosity, an interview has emerged in which he hinted at the possibility of featuring for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Josh Nichols speaks on representing Nigeria

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, the 18-year-old discussed his Nigerian heritage, which makes him eligible to represent the Nigerian national team.

"My family background is that my mum is Nigerian, and my dad is Jamaican and Guyanese. In school, I participated in various athletics, particularly sprinting, but I excelled in the long jump; that was one of my specialities," he shared.

In recent years, the Nigerian national team has been increasingly represented by players of dual nationality, and it may only be a matter of time before the marauding full-back receives a call-up.

Before making his mark with Arsenal, Nichols played for several other clubs in London, including Chelsea and Tottenham. He will be eager to accumulate more playing time with Mikel Arteta's side as the season progresses.

Egauvoen speaks on Tosin Adarabioyo

Legit.ng in another report detailed coach Augustine Eguavoen’s words on Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Chelsea star has been heavily linked with representing the Super Eagles in recent weeks.

The 59-year-old gaffer, however, has spoken about the possibility of the defender representing the Nigerian team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng