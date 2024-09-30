Jay-Jay Okocha has recently named who he considers to be the best dribbler in the world of football

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder was presented with a long list of players to select from in a recent interview

The 50-year-old opted for a surprise pick ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Brazil attacker Neymar Junior

Jay-Jay Okocha has left football fans buzzing on social media after a video surfaced of him naming a better dribbler than himself.

During the recent EAFC 2025 Game launch, the former Nigeria national team captain faced the viral challenge of identifying a superior dribbler.

Known for his mesmerising skills during his playing days, Okocha was asked to share his thoughts whenever he heard the name of a player he considered better.

Jay Jay Okocha greets fans before the UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce SK and Eintracht Frankfurt at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, 09 December 2021. Image: Ali Atmaca.

Source: Getty Images

In the video shared by videoseefc, the 50-year-old remained silent throughout the entire list of names mentioned. The inquisitive interviewer rattled off a series of renowned dribblers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Vinicius Júnior, and Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr.

Despite the impressive lineup, Okocha did not respond to any of the names. When asked afterwards about his silence, the iconic midfielder simply remarked,

“Of course, I mean, that was my strength.”

Liverpool icon recounts Okocha’s dribbling

In a recent interview on talkSPORT, former Liverpool defender, Danny Murphy, reflected on his experiences against Jay-Jay Okocha while discussing their favourite "streets won't forget" stars with Darren Bent.

“He's the only player I ever played against who did two things to me in one game,” Murphy recounted.

“The first one was a nutmeg. I've been nutmegged by other players, but his was a beautiful one, and he got around me. I thought, 'Oh, I've dived in a bit; I’ve got to give this guy some respect.'

“The second moment came when he was cornered. He scooped the ball over my head and managed to get it on the other side. You know that feeling when you’re just infuriated? I couldn’t get near him.”

Okocha has consistently garnered praise for his seemingly unparalleled dribbling skills. The former Nigeria midfielder not only showcased remarkable finesse but also played with a smile on his face.

Whenever the 50-year-old is mentioned in conversation, many people recall how he was so exceptional that he was often referred to by his name twice.

Okocha's jersey spotted at Copa America

Legit.ng also reported that Okocha’s Nigeria jersey was spotted at Copa America finals, where a Colombian fan wore it during the stadium disruptions before the match.

Nigeria's iconic number 10 shirt was seen in a random linkup no one expected ahead of the 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia, which the world champions won.

