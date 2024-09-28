Victor Osimhen Sends Message to Galatasaray Fans After Two Goals vs Kasimpasa
- Victor Osimhen ended his goal drought for Galatasaray today with two goals against Kasimpasa
- Osimhen scored twice in the first half, including a brilliant half-volley, but went off injured at halftime
- The loan star has taken to his Instagram story to send a message to the fans after his first goals for the club
Victor Osimhen is delighted to have scored his first goals for Galatasaray and has taken to his social media to send a message of appreciation to the fans.
Osimhen started in a two-man attack alongside Mauro Icardi, and it took him 20 minutes to break the deadlock and added his second eight minutes later from a brilliant half-volley.
His strike partner Icardi added the third goal while Kasimpasa pulled one back before halftime and completed the turnaround with two late goals in the second half.
New update on Osimhen's injury surfaces as Galatasaray squanders three-goal advantage against Kasımpaşa
However, the Super Eagles star’s evening ended after 45 minutes after getting injured and was replaced by former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens in the second half.
Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans
The Nigerian forward blanked in his first three games, and even though he provided an assist in each of the games, the fans were eager to see him get on the scoresheet.
The goals finally arrived against Kasimpasa, and as noted by BR Football, he held up a Galatasaray shirt with the word "finally" at the back after netting his first goals for the club.
He took to his Instagram story to send a message to the fans to express his delight at the goals, appreciate them for their support and admit he was disappointed at the result.
“It's a great honour to have scored a brace in today's game, but I'm disappointed that we couldn't secure the win. We gave everything, and I'm sure we will come back stronger as a team!” he wrote.
“Dear Galatasaray fans, your support means the world to us, and we won't stop fighting to make you all proud. Thank you for the cheers and the incredible love. We are just starting!”
Victor Osimhen’s injury update
Legit.ng reported Victor Osimhen's injury update after limping off at halftime of Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super League.
The Nigerian striker is expected to undergo more evaluation in the coming days and will likely miss 3-14 days of action depending on whether he has lesions.
