Istanbul powerhouse, Galatasaray, rallied to a draw in their Turkish Super Lig round seven fixture against Kasımpaşa

Victor Osimhen scored a quick-fire brace in the first half to surge Okan Buruk’s outfit into a commanding lead

The Nigerian forward would eventually be substituted at halftime after picking up what appeared to be a hamstring injury

It was a day of contrasting emotions for Galatasaray fans, who watched their initial elation quickly turn to despair against Kasımpaşa.

The Turkish Super Lig giant fans, who had been sent into sheer celebration after Victor Osimhen scored a quick-fire brace, witnessed their early joy turn into despair within minutes.

Okan Buruk’s side had taken the lead in their round seven league fixture through Osimhen, and the Nigerian striker ensured to double his tally with another goal eight minutes later.

Victor Osimhen after suffering an injury during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa on September 28, 2024. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Mauro Icardi added another to the tally to make it three before Mamadou Fall reduced the deficit for the visitors.

However, the second half unfolded in a way that many Galatasaray fans would describe as catastrophic. Osimhen was substituted at halftime due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury, and Galatasaray ultimately squandered their two-goal advantage.

The lacklustre display by the Istanbul club in the second half has sparked mixed reactions among fans, especially with new updates emerging regarding Osimhen's injury.

Update on Osimhen’s injury surfaces

According to a report from journalist, Buchi Laba, the forward felt a slight pain after being pushed off the pitch in the first half.

The marquee number nine is expected to undergo evaluation in the coming days to determine if he sustained a lesion or something less severe.

Osimhen, who recorded his first two goals for the club—according to data from FotMob—has raised concerns among the fan base, especially as Galatasaray's performance dipped significantly after his substitution.

The team will be looking to return to winning ways against Rīgas Futbola Skola in the UEFA Europa League.

Osimhen shows off special celebration

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen showed off a special celebration after finding the back of the net for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward had been on a three-game goal drought for the Istanbul club following his transfer.

Osimhen held up a shirt with an inscription to celebrate his maiden goal for his new club.

