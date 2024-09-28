Ex Roma Star Explains What Sets Apart Osimhen From Benzema and Lewandowski
- Victor Osimhen is already attracting interest from top European clubs despite just joining Galatasaray
- Italian giants Juventus are one of the clubs that have shown interest ahead of the January transfer window
- A former Italy striker has urged the Old Lady to go all out for Osimhen as he solves their striking issues
Juventus have been urged to go all out for Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window as he solves their striking problems that even some elite strikers would not solve.
Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli but is already attracting transfer interest from top European clubs ahead of the January transfer window.
Even though the Turkish champions denied it, Football Italia reported that there is a break clause in the deal, which would allow him to leave in January if some selected clubs pay his £63 million release clause.
Ex Roma names Osimhen's big trait
No Italian team is reportedly listed among the 10 clubs permitted to activate the break clause, but Juventus has shown interest as they seek to find a solution to the misfiring Dusan Vlahovic.
Former Serie A Golden Boot winner Francesco Graziani has told the Old Lady Osimhen is their ideal man under Thiago Motta, claiming he has what others don't.
“The team doesn’t help Vlahovic. If you put Lewandowski or Benzema there, they struggle anyway. Osimhen wouldn’t struggle because he’s someone who can do the department on his own, he’s one of the best strikers in the world,” he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve.
It is unlikely that Aurelio De Laurentiis will sanction the player’s sale to the Allianz Stadium, considering their rivalry, even if they are willing to pay the release clause.
Premier League side Chelsea also hold keen interest, having failed to land the Nigerian on the summer transfer deadline day.
Buruk speaks on Osimhen's goal drought
Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk is not worried about Osimhen, as the Super Eagles striker is still waiting to score his first goal for the Turkish champions.
The manager claimed it is not only about goals; he is pleased as the former Lille star ticks other boxes with his performances and is a valuable member of his squad.
