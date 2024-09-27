Victor Osimhen: Ex Turkish Winger Praises Galatasaray Star Despite Goal Drought
- Victor Osimhen is yet to score his first goal for Galatasaray since joining on a season-long loan from Napoli
- Osimhen has provided an assist each in the three games he has played so far, including his debut vs Rizespor
- A former Turkish international is delighted with the Nigerian’s performances despite not scoring
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Victor Osimhen has yet to score his first goal for Galatasaray since joining on a season-long loan from Napoli, but a former Turkish winger is impressed with his performance.
Osimhen chose to join Turkish champions Galatasaray over rotting away in exile in Napoli until the winter transfer window after his proposed move to Chelsea collapsed.
The Super Eagles star is still adapting to life in the Turkish league, but his performance in front of goal is already raising eyebrows three games into his time at the club.
Ex-Turkish winger praises Osimhen
Former Turkish international Nihat Kahveci has praised an important element of Osimhen’s game despite failing to score in three games for the Istanbul-based club.
“Victor Osimhen does not say, 'I am a 100 million euro player. PSG wanted me, Chelsea wanted me. I flew, I ran, I scored many goals. Maybe Real Madrid will want me, maybe Barcelona will want me.' He does justice to this place in every sense of the game,” he said as quoted by Fanatik.
Despite his lack of goals, the Super Eagles star has provided three assists for his teammates, including former Napoli star Dries Mertens, against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.
According to Football Italia, the former Lille star has limited time to make his mark in Turkey after reports that he has a January transfer window break clause in his loan deal.
Galatasaray vice president Ibrahim Hatipoglu rubbished the reports and claimed the club would like to keep the forward despite interest from Chelsea and Juventus.
Buruk speaks on Osimhen's goal drought
Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk commented on Osimhen's goal drought with the Super Eagles striker waiting to score his first goal for Galatasaray.
The manager claimed he is not worried about the Nigerian's lack of goals as he ticks other boxes with his performances and is a valuable member of his squad.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com