Victor Osimhen is yet to score his first goal for Galatasaray since joining on a season-long loan from Napoli

Osimhen has provided an assist each in the three games he has played so far, including his debut vs Rizespor

A former Turkish international is delighted with the Nigerian’s performances despite not scoring

Victor Osimhen has yet to score his first goal for Galatasaray since joining on a season-long loan from Napoli, but a former Turkish winger is impressed with his performance.

Osimhen chose to join Turkish champions Galatasaray over rotting away in exile in Napoli until the winter transfer window after his proposed move to Chelsea collapsed.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance in the UEFA Europa League. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles star is still adapting to life in the Turkish league, but his performance in front of goal is already raising eyebrows three games into his time at the club.

Ex-Turkish winger praises Osimhen

Former Turkish international Nihat Kahveci has praised an important element of Osimhen’s game despite failing to score in three games for the Istanbul-based club.

“Victor Osimhen does not say, 'I am a 100 million euro player. PSG wanted me, Chelsea wanted me. I flew, I ran, I scored many goals. Maybe Real Madrid will want me, maybe Barcelona will want me.' He does justice to this place in every sense of the game,” he said as quoted by Fanatik.

Despite his lack of goals, the Super Eagles star has provided three assists for his teammates, including former Napoli star Dries Mertens, against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

According to Football Italia, the former Lille star has limited time to make his mark in Turkey after reports that he has a January transfer window break clause in his loan deal.

Galatasaray vice president Ibrahim Hatipoglu rubbished the reports and claimed the club would like to keep the forward despite interest from Chelsea and Juventus.

Buruk speaks on Osimhen's goal drought

Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk commented on Osimhen's goal drought with the Super Eagles striker waiting to score his first goal for Galatasaray.

The manager claimed he is not worried about the Nigerian's lack of goals as he ticks other boxes with his performances and is a valuable member of his squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng