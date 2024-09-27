Victor Osimhen has yet to score for Galatasaray since completing a season-long loan move

Osimhen has provided three assists in as many games and saw two goals taken off him by others

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has sent a message to the Nigerian as he awaits first goal

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has sent a message to Victor Osimhen with the striker, who has yet to find the back of the net since completing a season-long loan move to the club.

Osimhen has started all three games since joining the Turkish champions but has failed to score, providing an assist each for his new teammates in the games.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Galatasaray against PAOK. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He missed the rescheduled match against Gaziantep as he was ineligible because the match ought to have been played before he arrived at the club at the beginning of this month, the club confirmed.

Buruk speaks on Osimhen's goal drought

Galatasaray coach Buruk appears not to be worried about Osimhen not yet having his first goal for the club and has praised an important element of the striker's game.

“Victor Osimhen’s game is very important. Not everything is about scoring goals. You score goals, but you lose the game,” Buruk said after the 3-1 Europa League win over PAOK, as quoted by PlaySpor.

“When he sees the net, he passes the ball to the closest player. If he focused only on scoring goals, it could be different. He fights a lot during the game. He suits us very well as a player and a person. It is very valuable to have him with us.”

The Nigerian will have another chance when the champions return home to the RAMS Park this week to host Kasimpasa this weekend after beating fiercest rivals Fenerbahce away from home last week.

Buruk shares plan for Osimhen and Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk shared his plans for strikers Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi amid questions on how he wants to utilise them.

Fans and journalists have been wondering whether both will play together in a system that accommodates two strikers or they will be rotated and compete for minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng