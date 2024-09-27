Victor Boniface has an impressive first season at Bayer Leverkusen, culminating in Bundesliga title win

Victor Boniface has dropped a hint on where his future lies after revealing the language he is interested in learning amidst interest from Premier League clubs.

Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen a year ago and had an impressive first season, helping the club win their first-ever German Bundesliga title unbeaten.

Victor Boniface and Jeremie Frimpong celebrate Bayer Leverkusen's late winner against VfL Wolfsburg. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

He had interests from top European teams in the summer but snubbed them all to continue with the German champions as they mount a title defence this season.

Boniface hints at future league

Most clubs interested in Boniface were Premier League clubs, including those residents in London, but his recent interview may have delivered bad news to all of them.

“Premier League transfer? No... I don't really like the Premier League. I prefer Spanish or German football,” he told Sporty TV.

He further distanced himself from the allure of English football by claiming he doesn't have much interest in the German language but prefers to learn Spanish.

“Yeah, we speak English, but some of my teammates, like Nathan (Tella), attends German classes, but I don’t really have the time. The language is very difficult, but I wish him all the best. No worries, when it’s time to translate, he’ll help me.

“If it’s Spanish, I want to learn Spanish, but German? Not so much. I’d love to play in Spain someday.

According to ESPN, high-spending London club Chelsea have the former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star as their number one striker target ahead of next summer's transfer window.

The Blues moved to Boniface after failing to land his compatriot Victor Osimhen last summer, and he joined Galatasaray from Napoli.

Boniface picks his African Best

Legit.ng reported that Boniface snubbed Ademola Lookman as the next African Footballer of the Year, admitting he also deserves the award after his season at Leverkusen.

Atalanta forward Lookman is the favourite and holds the advantage over Boniface with his performance at AFCON 2023, which the German-based forward missed.

