Victor Osimhen has hailed his Galatasaray teammates Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi as he grabbed his third assist for the club

Icardi scored the club's third goal in their 3-1 win over PAOK in the Europa League, and Osimhen has applauded the forward

The on-loan Napoli striker thought he had scored his first goal for the club on Wednesday night, but Baba Rahman flicked the ball for an own-goal

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has analysed the Galatasaray attack, explaining the difference between himself and other strikers at the club.

The on-loan Napoli striker has now provided three assists in three matches for the Turkish club, as he promises to get the goals.

Osimhen was disappointed after his effort against PAOK in the Europa League was credited as an own goal for Baba Rahman.

Victor Osimhen has hailed teammates Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi. Photo: Hakan Akgun.

The 25-year-old thought he had opened his goals account for the club on Wednesday night, but Rahman flicked his strike into the net and was credited for an own-goal.

Yunus Agun scored Galatasaray's second goal on the night off a Victor Osimhen assist, while Mauro Icardi found the net in stoppage time to win it 3-1.

Osimhen hails Icardi, Batshuayi

After the game, Osimhen hailed Icardi as a leader on and off the pitch and applauded Michy Batshuayi's effort for the club.

He said:

"Icardi is a leader. In training, on the field, in the dressing room. He came on today. He scored the goal and finished the game."

"Batshuayi is also a very good character. Everyone is like that. I am happy to be at Galatasaray."

Earlier, the former Lille of France striker maintained that there is no rivalry among the strikers at the club.

Osimhen said via Daily Post:

“Icardi is a legend of this game. Batshuayi is also a very important and deadly forward.

"I definitely have things to learn from both of them. I think we will cooperate with them.”

Osimhen sets new personal record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen recorded an assist in three consecutive official matches for the first time in his professional club career.

The former LOSC Lille star provided an assist on his Galatasaray debut against Rizespor and followed it up with another assist in the Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe over the weekend before making it three in as many games against PAOK.

During his time at Napoli, the 25-year-old amassed over 85 goal involvements in four seasons with the Partenopei.

