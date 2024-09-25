The current interim coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, has often looked to bolster his ranks of players in his team

The 59-year-old manager has subtly hinted at the inclusion of a few new players in the current Super Eagles squad

A report detailing that the interim gaffer is considering the inclusion of an FC Porto attacker in his squad has recently surfaced

Although Augustine Eguavoen is currently serving as the interim coach of the Super Eagles, the 59-year-old is eager to enhance the existing pool of players available to the team.

The Nigerian national team coach has frequently expressed his desire to incorporate several new talents into the squad.

The appeal of representing the Nigerian national team is undeniable, as many players have indicated their interest in donning the country's colours.

Samu Omorodion celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Liga Portugal Betclic match between Vitoria Guimaraes and FC Porto. Image: Diogo Cardoso.

Source: Getty Images

Capitalising on this allure, Coach Eguavoen is determined to persuade FC Porto star, Samu Omorodion, to join the Nigerian side.

Eguavoen wants Omorodion for Super Eagles

According to a recent report from OwnGoalNigeria, Coach Eguavoen is a strong admirer of Omorodion and has consistently worked to maintain a cordial relationship with the young forward.

Although Omorodion has represented Spain through the youth ranks, Coach Eguavoen remains hopeful that the 20-year-old will reconsider his commitment to Nigeria at the senior level.

The report also noted that Eguavoen sent a goodwill message to Omorodion following his triumph at the Paris Olympics with the Spanish U23 team.

While Omorodion has expressed his desire to represent Spain at the senior level, Coach Luis de la Fuente has yet to provide him with a senior call-up.

Omorodion burst onto the scene with Almeria, and his impressive performances attracted a transfer to Atlético Madrid.

He eventually completed a €15 million move to FC Porto, where he has quickly adapted to the demands of the Portuguese giants, scoring three goals in his first three appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

Osimhen earns special recognition

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, has earned special recognition at the Turkish club Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old only recently joined the Turkish outfit following a long, fraught exit from Napoli.

Osimhen has adapted well to the demands of the Istanbul club, recording two assists in as many games for the Yellow and Reds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng