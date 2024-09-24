Victor Osimhen is a Galatasaray player on a season-long loan from Napoli until the summer of 2025

There are reports that there is a break clause in the deal that could allow him to leave Turkey in January

Galatasaray chief has rubbished the reports and disclosed they plan to keep him beyond this season

Victor Osimhen is contracted to Galatasaray on a season-long loan until the summer of 2025, but the club's vice president reveals they plan to keep him beyond this season.

Osimhen chose the Turkish champions as an escape route after he failed to secure a move on the summer transfer deadline day, and Napoli froze him out of their squad.

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's derby win over Fenerbahce with his teammate. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He accepted the loan option despite initially rejecting a similar approach from Premier League club Chelsea, who were in negotiations with him until the deadline.

French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli also negotiated with him, but Napoli’s excessive demands collapsed the two deals.

Galatasaray plans to keep Osimhen

According to Team Talk, the Nigerian has a break clause in the loan deal that would allow him to join 10 top European clubs named in the contract with Gala, provided they pay his £63 million release clause.

Galatasaray Vice President İbrahim Hatipoğlu has dismissed the reports that the striker will leave in January if the right offer arrives, claiming he won't leave until June 2025.

“Osimhen leaving in January is out of the question,” Hatipoğlu said as quoted by NTVSpor. “In fact, we are making plans to have Osimhen play next season as well.

“Osimhen is a Galatasaray player until June. Discussing this is aimed at changing the agenda, at spoiling the pleasure of watching Osimhen. The player shows how devoted he is to Galatasaray in every match.

“A person plays where he is happy. He has a contract with us until the end of the season. He is very happy to have come to Galatasaray. We should think about how he will be together with Osimhen in the following seasons. There is no need to discuss whether he will leave during the break.”

The Lions are unlikely to be able to afford the Super Eagles star, whose new release clause is €75mil. According to Transfermarkt, the club's record signing is Gabriel Sara from Norwich for €18mil.

Juventus interested in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Juventus are interested in Osimhen and could rival Chelsea who have also maintained their admiration for the striker in the January transfer window.

No Italian club is listed in the reported break clause, making the deal even more difficult for the 36-time Serie A champions, but not impossible.

