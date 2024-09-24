Manchester City has been dealt a huge blow with the announcement that Rodrigo Hernandez has suffered a crucial ligament injury

The Spanish midfielder’s injury has sparked a conversation about whether Pep Guardiola’s side can defend their Premier League crown this season

We shine the spotlight on previous instances where a player’s injury has led to a team’s failure to defend their Premier League title

Gloom and long faces have become the order of the day in the blue half of Manchester, especially following the news of Rodrigo Hernandez tearing his cruciate ligament.

The Spanish midfielder, a crucial piece of the Man City jigsaw under Pep Guardiola, suffered the unfortunate injury following a clatter with Thomas Partey during a set-piece situation.

This setback has sparked discussions about whether Manchester City can retain their league title, and frankly, these concerns are not unfounded.

Rodrigo Hernandez goes off injured during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt.

The Premier League has a history of teams struggling to defend their title when a key player sustains a significant injury.

As this topic gains traction, we turn our attention to past instances when crucial players faced lengthy injuries at their clubs and how these setbacks impacted their title defences.

How EPL clubs fared after key players suffered injuries

Liverpool & Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool dropped just two points in their first 27 matches of the 2019-20 season, racing to their first Premier League title in stunning fashion

Virgil van Dijk was a defensive stalwart, missing barely a minute as Jürgen Klopp’s side finished with an impressive 99 points, 18 clear of runners-up Manchester City.

However, the following season saw the Dutch defender suffer a season-ending injury, marking the beginning of a downward trend in their title challenge. Klopp's team ultimately concluded the campaign in third place, 17 points behind champions Manchester City.

Thibaut Courtois & Chelsea

The London side's defence of their 2015/16 title ended in disarray after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered a meniscus tear in mid-September, sidelining him for 10 Premier League matches.

During his absence, Chelsea lost five matches and drew three.

By the time the star goalkeeper returned to action, Chelsea found themselves just a point above the relegation zone, ultimately leading to the sacking of then-manager José Mourinho.

Nemanja Vidic & Manchester United

The 2011-12 title race between Manchester United and Manchester City remains one of the most thrilling in Premier League history, ending in unforgettable fashion with Sergio Agüero's iconic last-minute goal against QPR.

City narrowly claimed the title over United on goal difference, but what's often overlooked is that United spent nearly the entire season without their key defender, Nemanja Vidić. The commanding Serbian missed both losses to City, including the infamous 6-1 defeat at Old Trafford, and sat out the rest of the campaign after tearing his cruciate ligament in October 2011.

