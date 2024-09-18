The 2024 edition of the CAF Africa Player of the Year award is quickly becoming a topical issue as the ceremony approaches

Several players have been tipped for the prestigious award, including Nigeria and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman

We shift the spotlight to a list of the best-performing African players of 2024 as the prestigious CAF awards draw near

The year 2024 has seen several African players take the football world by storm.

While many have excelled solely at their clubs, a select few, including Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, have demonstrated their brilliance both for their national team and club side..

There are also a number of players who, even if given a crystal ball at the start of the year, few would have predicted would deliver such impressive performances for their clubs as the year progresses.

Mohamed Salah during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on September 14, 2024. Image: Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Even Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, despite facing heavy criticism from figures like former midfielder, and beINSports pundit, John Mikel Obi, has made notable contributions, particularly when considering the overall goal involvement by African players this year.

In light of these remarkable performances, let's take a closer look at the top-performing African players of 2024.

Best performing African players of 2024

Yoane Wissa

The DR Congo star witnessed his brilliant start to the 2024/25 season suffer a setback after picking up an ankle injury in the Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The Brentford star has so far had an incredible 2024, as he led his country to fourth place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where they suffered a penalty shootout defeat to South Africa in the semi-final.

Wissa has so far been involved in over 16 goals throughout the year.

Nicolas Jackson

The highly criticised Chelsea star is another who has been steadily accumulating numbers throughout 2024.

The Senegalese player has been involved in two goals in his four Premier League appearances so far and has also contributed to 16 goals since the start of the year.

Despite these seemingly impressive numbers, Jackson continues to receive criticism from many Chelsea fans.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The 35-year-old is another who has been quite impressive throughout the 2024 season.

The former Marseille star has recorded a staggering 19 non-penalty goal involvements so far in 2024.

Aubameyang, who still captains the Gabonese national team, recently completed a transfer to the Middle East, joining Saudi Professional League club , Al Qadisayah.

Brahim Diaz

The Real Madrid star is another hugely impressive African player in 2024.

Aside from the titles he has won with Real Madrid, the Morocco forward has also significantly contributed to his side's success.

The 25-year-old has been involved in 20 goals for club and country since the start of 2024.

Mohamed Salah

The 32-year-old is another who is undoubtedly racking up the numbers in 2024.

The Liverpool forward has been involved in over 23 goals for both club and country this year.

Salah has already recorded three goals and three assists in the new season.

Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian forward leads the ranking of the best-performing African players in 2024 so far.

The Atalanta star, who appears to have found his stride, has been involved in over 25 goals for club and country to date.

Lookman recorded a goal and an assist in Atalanta's recent win over Fiorentina.

*All data courtesy of SoarSuperEagles.

Source: Legit.ng