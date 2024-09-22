Victor Osimhen produced a sensational assist in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over eternal rivals Fenerbahce in the Super Lig

The Nigerian international delivered a near-perfect pass for Dries Mertens, who scored their side's second goal of the game

Osimhen took time out to applaud the Galatasaray fans, saying the victory would not be achieved without them

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has once again reached out to Galatasaray fans following their victory over Super Lig rivals Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Having missed out on their game against Gaziantep, the Super Eagles forward returned to action and was decent in their 3-1 win against Jose Mourinho's side.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic scored an own goal to put the visitors ahead in the first 20 minutes of the intense encounter.

Victor Osimhen has thanked Galatasaray fans following their win over Fenerbahce. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Dries Mertens made it 2-0 when he flicked home in the 28th minute to silence the entire home fans.

The Belgian striker received a delicious pass from his former Napoli teammate Victor Osimhen, who perfectly executed a pass with his chest.

Gabriel Sara extended the lead for the travelling team when he scored their third goal in the 58th minute.

Five minutes later, Fenerbahce pulled one back as Edin Dzeko made no mistake from the penalty spot to make it 3-1 and that was how it ended.

Osimhen thanks Galatasaray fans

Osimhen shared a post on social media appreciating Galatasaray fans for their support. The on-loan Napoli striker wrote:

“Yesterday’s win wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of Galatasaray fans around the world. Your cheers gave us the strength to fight,” Osimhen said, per Fanatik.

“You are no just fans in the stands; you are a big part of this team. Thank you for believing in us. We walk together.”

Osimhen and his Galatasaray side will play a Europa League game against PAOK on Wednesday, Soccernet reports.

Osimhen told to apologise to Napoli fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Serie A star, Roberto Sosa, urged Osimhen to apologise to Napoli fans, given the circumstances surrounding his departure.

The striker's transfer from Napoli continues to evoke strong reactions from fans and stakeholders of the Italian club.

Sosa pointed out that Osimhen’s issues at Napoli were primarily with the club’s hierarchy, not the fans.

