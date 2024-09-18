Victor Osimhen missed out on Galatasaray's clash with Gaziantep FK in the Turkish Super Lig on Tuesday night

The Turkish FA decided that the Nigerian international and two other signings were not eligible for the encounter

Galatasaray went on to win the match 3-1 as Osimhen, who arrived on loan from Italian club Napoli, watched from the stands

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen was not in the Galatasaray squad that defeated Gaziantep FK 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Tuesday night.

Osimhen was spotted in casual wear when he arrived at the RAMS Park, and he was escorted into the stands where he saw the game.

The 25-year-old debuted for the club last Saturday in their 5-0 win over Rizespor as he produced an assist for the second goal.

Victor Osimhen watched the Galatasaray vs Gaziantep clash from the stands. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Turkish FA did not allow the on-loan Napoli striker to play against Gaziantep FK on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the match was originally scheduled for Match Day 3, but it was postponed.

New signings Osimhen, Jakobs and Sallai were all unregistered at that point, making them ineligible to take part in the game.

A statement said via Daily Post:

“Victor Osimhen, Ismail Jakobs and Roland Sallai, who were transferred after the postponement date, will not be in the squad due to the status.”

The trio will be available when Galatasaray take on fierce rivals Fenerbahce at the Şukru Saracoglu Stadium on Saturday.

Galatasaray are top of the Super Lig standings with 15 points after maintaining their perfect start to the 2024/2025 season with five wins in five.

Fenerbahce are just two points behind, having won four and registering a draw so far in the campaign.

Osimhen addresses rumoured rivalry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen addressed rumoured rivalry concerns in a recent interview, aiming to dispel any talk of rivalry among the trio.

Following the match, speculation arose regarding the competition for starting positions among Galatasaray's trio of attacking stars: Osimhen, Mauro Icardi, and Michy Batshuayi.

Galatasaray currently boasts what can be considered the most formidable attack in Turkish football.

