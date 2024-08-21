Raheem Sterling was dropped for Chelsea's opening league game against Manchester City

Enzo Maresca claimed it was for technical reasons after telling Sterling to find a new club

John Obi Mikel has criticised the attacker's team, issuing a statement an hour before a game

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has not taken kindly to Raheem Sterling’s team releasing a statement one hour before a match after the attacker was dropped for the opening league game.

Sterling was omitted from the matchday squad for the opening Premier League fixture against his former club and champions Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling is training alone at Cobham amid Chelsea exit talks. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

As published by the Daily Mail, his team published a statement criticising the club, claiming their client is doing everything possible to give his best and honour the remaining three years on his contract.

Mikel slams Sterling’s statement

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel, analysing the situation at the club over the weekend on his Obi One Podcast, slammed the England forward’s timing of the statement as wrong.

"It wasn't the best way to start the campaign.It was a mess from Raheem Sterling's standpoint, releasing a statement like that an hour before the game, I don't think that's right. The way his team handled that was totally wrong,” he said.

“Chelsea had the whole summer to sort it before the season started. There were probably conversations which he did not get and wanted to bid his time and wait for the season to start, but the statement is totally wrong. A player is never bigger than the club.”

Enzo Maresca comments on Sterling’s future

During his pre-game interview, the manager claimed that the decision to omit the attacker was a technical decision, and speaking ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie against Servette, he expatiated about the situation.

“I spoke with Raheem one-to-one the day before City and I explained to him exactly the situation,” he said as quoted by ESPN.

“I don't see Raheem after the game. He is training apart as I said. In case I sit with Raheem, I will tell him exactly the same things that I already told him. I don't have anything new to tell him because I was quite clear.”

“I said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason why he is out of the squad,” he added.

The 29-year-old is in the same situation as vice-captain Ben Chilwell, both of whom have been training away from the team.

Fans are insinuating that Sterling's £325,000 wages were one of the reasons the club are working to let him leave. The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that he has resigned to fate and is now ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

