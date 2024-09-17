Super Falcons Star Announces She’s Expecting First Child, Shares Baby Bump Photos
- Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi has announced that she is expecting her first child
- The four-time AFCON winner married real estate mogul husband Ahmed Okobi in 2017
- She currently plays for Liga Feminino club FC Levante Las Planas, having joined in 2023
Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene is expecting her first child, and she has made the announcement on her social media pages with photos of her baby bump.
The news certainly puts her career on hold at club side Levante Las Planas and with the Super Falcons, where she has yet to play in the final months of Randy Waldrum's tenure.
According to Soccernet, she married her real estate mogul husband, Ahmed Okobi, at a private ceremony in Delta State in 2017, and seven years later, they are expecting their first child.
Okobi shares baby bump photos
The Levante midfielder shared photos of her baby bump on her Instagram page to announce the good news, with fans congratulating her across social media pages.
Okobi may be nearing the end of her professional career, having played just seven times for Liga F side Levante despite joining the club in February 2023.
She has also not played for the Super Falcons for nearly two years after Randy Waldrum omitted her from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and Paris 2024 Olympics squads.
Okobi has a successful international career, playing at two Women's U17 World Cups in 2008 and 2010, at the 2012 Women's I20 World Cup and has won four Africa Women's Cup of Nations.
Even though she has been sidelined from the squad for nearly two years and may not feature, her involvement at the 2024 AWCON is doubtful, as it would come months after she has put to bed.
Source: Legit.ng
