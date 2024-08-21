Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has been punished by German football authorities

The Bayer Leverkusen star made a provocative gesture towards VfB Stuttgart players

Leverkusen completed the German league treble after beating Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties

Victor Boniface will part with a significant amount of money and serve a one-match suspension after he was found guilty of a foul gesture during the German Super Cup final.

Bayer Leverkusen completed the domestic treble of German football after beating VfB Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties in the DFB Super Cup final on Saturday.

Victor Boniface celebrates scoring Bayer Leverkusen's first goal in the DFB Super Cup final. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface opened the scoring in the 11th minute before he was sacrificed as a tactical substitute after Martin Terrier was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge.

Leverkusen went behind 2-1 before Patrick Schick scored a late equaliser, which has become a trademark for Xabi Alonso’s side from last season.

Boniface fined and suspended

According to Weltfussball, the DFB launched an investigation after the Nigerian was accused of making a middle finger gesture towards Stuttgart players during the penalty shootout.

Match official Tobias Stieler admitted he did not see the incident, leaving it into the hands of the DFB to investigate, and he has landed the Super Eagles striker into trouble.

According to a statement by DFB, the Nigerian will serve a one-match suspension in a cup game while also paying a fine of €25,000, equivalent to about ₦43 million.

Xabi Alonso will be relieved the suspension is not binding on a league game as the team begins their title defence against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

The former Royal Union Saint Gilloise forward scored 16 goals in 23 games to help Die Werkself win the title for the first time in their history, doing so unbeaten.

Alonso praises Victor Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso praises Victor Boniface for how he managed his holiday to regain fitness and maintain shape ahead of the new season.

The Super Eagles striker turned down multiple offers, including those from the Premier League, as Die Werkself braced for the defence of their Bundesliga title this season.

Source: Legit.ng