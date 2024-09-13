Samson Siasia has detailed some specific conditions that would make him take up the Super Eagles coaching job

The tactician, who recently completed his FIFA ban, is now available amid calls for his appointment

Siasia suggested that he would need to sit down with the NFF, and both parties must work out a proper contract

Former Nigerian international Samson Siasia has disclosed that there has to be a proper contract if he would consider taking up the Super Eagles coaching position.

After Finidi George tendered his resignation, the Nigeria Football Federation has been in search of a new gaffer to take charge of the team.

There have been calls from different quarters for the NFF to hire Siasia again after he completed his five-year FIFA ban.

Samson Siasia is cautious about taking up the Super Eagles coaching job. Photo: Mike Egerton.

The former Julius Berger star, who retired in 2000, was in charge of the Flying Eagles between 2005 and 2007 and then was promoted to the U23 team.

Three years later, the tactician was appointed to take charge of the Nigerian senior national team in 2010.

After failing to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, Siasia was fired, but in 2016, he was re-appointed on an interim basis, which lasted barely months.

The 57-year-old is now available after completing his ban. He admitted that he is open to the Super Eagles coaching position but detailed the complexity of such a job.

He told Lagos Talks as per Soccernet:

“I know the situation we’re in, but you just have to negotiate. I have to sit down and discuss with them. I just don’t want to jump in if they ask me to come in there because it’s a very difficult situation,” Eguavoen told Lagos Talks.

“Nigerians don’t want to hear anything other than a win. But if you don’t have a team and you don’t plan well, how can you win?

“So it has to be back and forth discussions and compromises to see how we can meet on a common ground.

“I’m not going to throw myself in there. The Super Eagles job is not the only job in the world. I want to win, but I have to do it the right way, they have to do it the right way.”

Meanwhile, NFF's technical director Emmanuel Eguavoen was in charge of Nigeria's last two matches in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 3-0 before being forced to a goalless draw by Rwanda.

Mikel backs Eguavoen for Eagles job

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel backed Augustine Eguavoen for the permanent managerial position of the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen led the team on short notice during the September international break after negotiations with German manager Bruno Labbadia collapsed despite an official announcement.

Obi praised the former Gent star and likened him to Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti regarding man management.

