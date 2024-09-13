Former Super Eagles Striker Bags Special Award in UK, Gets Official Appointment

Benedict Akwuegbu will work with the National Health Service in the United Kingdom after receiving a Temporary Staffing

The former Super Eagles striker has also been offered admission at the Anglia Ruskin University in London

He was named the students' ambassador and will give orientation to prospective students who are willing to join

Former Nigerian international Benedict Akwuegbu has received a Temporary Staffing Bank with the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.

The recruitment team of Central and North West, London, confirmed the appointment.

Akwuegbu, 49, will work with nurses and other professionals on the hospital's mental health-related patients.

Benedict Akwuegbu has received a Temporary Staffing at the NHS in the UK. Photo: @sportsville9ja.

Source: Twitter

This came after he became the student ambassador of Anglia Ruskin University, where he will be responsible for supporting new and existing students.

The former RC Lens forward will play an important role and provide orientation to prospective students who are willing to be part of the community.

According to BSN Sports, Anglia Ruskin University has offered the former Super Eagles admission to further his Master's Degree.

Akwuegbu played for the Super Eagles squad between 2000 and 2005, making 35 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

He played for clubs in France, Belgium, Austria, and China before retiring from English club Basingstoke Town in 2010.

Two years later, he began his managerial career with Nigerian club Heartland as an assistant, and in 2013, he was announced as the head coach of Australian outfit FC Gratkorn.

He also worked as the technical director at Nigerian club Mighty Jets FC, which is based in the Plateau State capital of Jos.

Oliseh congratulates Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh congratulated Ademola Lookman after the Atalanta attacker was nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

France Football released a 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or yesterday, and the attacker is the only Nigerian and African to make this year's list.

Lookman had a brilliant season for the Bergamo-based club, contributing to 27 goals in all competitions, including a hat trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, becoming the first player to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng