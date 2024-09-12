Former English Premier League Club Owner Names Nigerian Striker As Worst Signing

Ade Akinbiyi played for several clubs in England, including Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace

Simon Jordan, who previously owned Palace, has branded Ade Akinbiyi as his worst signing, saying money and time were wasted

Akinbiyi scored just 3 goals in 24 appearances in one season before he was eventually shipped out on loan

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan regrets signing former Nigerian forward Ade Akinbiyi.

After purchasing the club in 2000 at 32, Jordan became the youngest chairman of a Football League club in England.

He reigned at Selhurst Park for a decade and oversaw the Eagles' promotion to the Premier League before leaving in 2010.

Simon Jordan has labelled Ade Akinbiyi as Crystal Palace' worst signing. Photo: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

After one season, the football administrator welcomed the arrival of an England-born Nigeria striker in a deal worth around £2.2million.

After scoring 11 goals in 58 appearances for Leicester City, Akinbiyi moved to Crystal Palace.

He managed just 3 goals in 24 appearances in one season before he was shipped out on loan.

While stating that he is not considering returning to football club ownership, Jordan named Akinbiyi his worst signing.

He told talkSPORT:

“Ade Akin Bad Buy [Akinbiyi]. He just was useless. I wasted my time and money, and he wasted his own time.

“The reality is how weak one can be when one says ‘I don’t want to do this’ and is worn down by the processes of the manager, eventually knowing something is wrong but you continually do it and then you’re surprised by the outcome.”

The furious Jordan lamented poor background checks on such a transfer as he traded blame on the player, manager and himself.

Manager Trevor Francis got his way, though, and Akinbiyi was an Eagle. But Jordan was already having buyer’s remorse.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Akinbiyi played one match for the Super Eagles, featuring against Greece in 1999.

Victor Moses joins Luton Town

Legit.ng earlier reported that EFL Championship side Luton Town have confirmed the signing of former Nigerian international Victor Moses, much to the surprise of football fans.

Moses is best remembered for his time at Chelsea, where he won three trophies, including the 2016/17 Premier League title under manager Antonio Conte.

Relegated Premier League club Luton Town announced the signing of the AFCON 2013 winner in a video message on their official X account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng