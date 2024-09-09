The Super Eagles of Nigeria continue their quest for a place in the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations with a fixture against Rwanda

The Amavubi enter the AFCON qualification clash seeking their first victory in over a decade against the Super Eagles

We shift the spotlight to a list of Rwandan players who could be decisive in the crucial match against the Super Eagles

The stage is set, the atmosphere is electric, and the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali is primed for action as the Amavubi of Rwanda prepares to host the Super Eagles in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture.

The Nigerian team began their campaign with a commanding victory over the Republic of Benin, as Ademola Lookman scored twice and Victor Osimhen added another goal, securing a decisive win for Augustine Eguavoen’s side.

In contrast, the Rwandan team didn’t have the smoothest start to their qualification efforts.

In their clash against Libya, Torsten Spittler's side needed a late equaliser from Innocent Nshuti to earn a draw in Tripoli.

However, the draw shouldn’t overshadow the threats posed by the Amavubi. Despite not qualifying for the AFCON since 2005, the East African nation has shown promising progress under their German coach and remains unbeaten in their last two fixtures.

The Amavubi will be aiming for a major upset against the Super Eagles, relying on the support of their fans to help achieve this goal.

As we approach this crucial qualification clash, we spotlight key Rwandan players who will be instrumental in their quest for victory over the Nigerian team.

Rwandan players who can hurt Super Eagles

Innocent Nshuti

The striker from One Knoxville SC in the United States is a key player for the Rwandan national team.

Since he made his debut in 2021, the 21-year-old has found the back of the net twice in his 11 appearances for the Amavubi.

The U.S.-based forward restored parity in their recent fixture against Libya. The combative forward is poised to trouble the defensive setup of the Super Eagles.

Jojea Kwizera

The Rhode Island attacker is another player poised to leave a mark on the qualification fixture.

The 25-year-old has lit up the scene since his debut with the Amavubi. The former CF Montreal star boasts a goal in his last three matches for Coach Spittler's side. Kwizera, who has often featured in several positions across the field, is expected to play an integral role against the Super Eagles.

Fitina Omborenga

The right-back, who boasts an impressive 63 caps for the Rwandan team, will be aiming to make it a record-equaling 64th cap against the Super Eagles.

The combative full-back is determined to make this occasion memorable, and a victory will be a significant achievement he will strive to secure for his side.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the Super Eagles have yet to suffer a defeat in any of their five previous meetings against the Rwandan national team.

