Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has been called up to the France national team for the first time

Rising Brazilian winger and Chelsea star Estevao Willian also earned his first senior team invitation

The two players, alongside others, are set for their senior national team debuts this international break

Football players worldwide are with their national teams ahead of the September international breaks geared towards different competitions, including the UEFA Nations League.

Some rising footballers, a few of which are overdue, earned their first international call-ups and will most likely make their debuts in the two games scheduled for each nation.

Noni Madueke training at St George's for the first time. Photo by Eddie Keogh.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng looks at five footballers set for their international debut, which was first called by Planet Football.

Players set for international debuts

1. Michael Olise

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Olise is eligible to represent four countries—England, France, Nigeria and Algeria, which probably explains why it took time before earning a senior call-up. He was left out of the French squad for Euro 2024 but was named in the Olympics squad. Didier Deschamps called him up, and speaking to Yahoo Sports, the former Crystal Palace star said he feels connected to France.

2. Estevao Willian

The Palmeiras teenager is one of the best youngsters in football, and his numbers are competing with Neymar Jr., the last superstar out of Brazil. He signed for Chelsea in July and will join the team in 2025. He deservedly earned a call-up and could debut against Ecuador or Paraguay.

3. Noni Madueke

Madueke netted an impressive hat trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers to earn bragging rights after a social media debacle against the city. He deservedly received an invitation to the Three Lions under his former U21 manager, Lee Carsley. He is also eligible to play for Nigeria.

4. Morgan Gibbs-White

English U21 boss Carsley called up a few of his trusted players as he is set to take charge of the senior national team pending the time the FA will hire a permanent manager to replace Gareth Southgate. Gibbs-White has been good for Nottingham and could debut.

5. Angel Gomes

Former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes was also one of England's U21 Euro 2023 winners that Carsley called up to the senior team. Gomes is also eligible to represent Angola and Portugal and could debut in the games against Finland and Ireland.

Madueke apologises to Wolves fans

Legit.ng reported that Noni Madueke apologised to Wolves fans for calling the city an offensive term in an Instagram story hours before netting a hat trick against the team.

The English winger admitted he didn't mean to post it on his public page but rather his private page, which many footballers operate to keep things close with family and friends.

Source: Legit.ng