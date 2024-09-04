Osimhen Leads Icardi, Others on List of Most Valuable Players in Turkish Super Lig
- Victor Osimhen recently completed a loan transfer from Italian powerhouse, Napoli, to Istanbul club, Galatasaray
- The move to the Turkish Super Lig has made the Nigerian forward the most valuable player in the league
- We shine the spotlight on a list of the top 10 most valuable players, including Mauro Icardi, in the Turkish League
The Turkish Super Lig has recently garnered unprecedented attention, especially with Galatasaray's signing of Victor Osimhen.
The Nigerian forward, who made headlines during his time at Napoli, has joined the Turkish club on loan following a failed summer move to Premier League side Chelsea.
Osimhen became one of the most talked-about transfer topics in football when it became evident that he wasn't interested in continuing his stint with the Partenopei.
With his transfer falling through at the last moment, a move to the Istanbul club emerged as a viable option, particularly since he had already been excluded from Napoli's first-team setup.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen's transfer is a dry loan with no obligation to buy, making him the most valuable player in the Turkish League. In light of this, we spotlight the top 10 most valuable players in the league.
Most valuable players in the Turkish League
According to data from Planet Football, the top 10 most valuable players in the Turkish Super Lig are predominantly from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.
This comes as no surprise, given that these two clubs are the most valuable in the league.
Here is the full list of the most valuable players in the Turkish league.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Club
|Age
|Market Value [£] Million
|1
|Victor Osimhen
|Galatasaray
|25
|84.2m
|2
|Sofyan Amrabat
|Fenerbahce
|28
|18.5m
|3
|Youssef En-Nesyri
|Fenerbahce
|27
|16.9m
|3
|Baris Alper Yilmaz
|Galatasaray
|24
|16.9m
|5
|Sebastian Szymanski
|Fenerbahce
|25
|16m
|6
|Gabriel Sara
|Galatasaray
|25
|15.2m
|6
|Davinson Sanchez
|Galatasaray
|28
|15.2m
|6
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Fenerbahce
|27
|15.2m
|9
|Fred
|Fenerbahce
|31
|14.3m
|9
|Mauro Icardi
|Galatasaray
|31
|14.3m
Galatasaray announces Osimhen signing
Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Galatasaray announced the arrival of Osimhen with a special quote and image.
The Yellow and Reds shared a photo of the forward’s mask, along with a special message that serves as a warning to rivals and a witty, heartwarming quote to its fans.
The Nigerian forward is expected to spend the entire 2024/25 season at the club, barring any sudden transfer in the winter of 2025.
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.