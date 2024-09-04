Victor Osimhen recently completed a loan transfer from Italian powerhouse, Napoli, to Istanbul club, Galatasaray

The move to the Turkish Super Lig has made the Nigerian forward the most valuable player in the league

We shine the spotlight on a list of the top 10 most valuable players, including Mauro Icardi, in the Turkish League

The Turkish Super Lig has recently garnered unprecedented attention, especially with Galatasaray's signing of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward, who made headlines during his time at Napoli, has joined the Turkish club on loan following a failed summer move to Premier League side Chelsea.

Osimhen became one of the most talked-about transfer topics in football when it became evident that he wasn't interested in continuing his stint with the Partenopei.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen performs the triplet celebration after arriving in Istanbul, Turkiye on September 3, 2024. Image: Islam Yakut.

With his transfer falling through at the last moment, a move to the Istanbul club emerged as a viable option, particularly since he had already been excluded from Napoli's first-team setup.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen's transfer is a dry loan with no obligation to buy, making him the most valuable player in the Turkish League. In light of this, we spotlight the top 10 most valuable players in the league.

Most valuable players in the Turkish League

According to data from Planet Football, the top 10 most valuable players in the Turkish Super Lig are predominantly from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

This comes as no surprise, given that these two clubs are the most valuable in the league.

Here is the full list of the most valuable players in the Turkish league.

Rank Player Name Club Age Market Value [£] Million 1 Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 25 84.2m 2 Sofyan Amrabat Fenerbahce 28 18.5m 3 Youssef En-Nesyri Fenerbahce 27 16.9m 3 Baris Alper Yilmaz Galatasaray 24 16.9m 5 Sebastian Szymanski Fenerbahce 25 16m 6 Gabriel Sara Galatasaray 25 15.2m 6 Davinson Sanchez Galatasaray 28 15.2m 6 Allan Saint-Maximin Fenerbahce 27 15.2m 9 Fred Fenerbahce 31 14.3m 9 Mauro Icardi Galatasaray 31 14.3m

Galatasaray announces Osimhen signing

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Galatasaray announced the arrival of Osimhen with a special quote and image.

The Yellow and Reds shared a photo of the forward’s mask, along with a special message that serves as a warning to rivals and a witty, heartwarming quote to its fans.

The Nigerian forward is expected to spend the entire 2024/25 season at the club, barring any sudden transfer in the winter of 2025.

