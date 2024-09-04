How Galatasaray Could Line Up With Osimhen to Battle Mourinho’s Fenerbahce
- Galatasaray have officially completed the signing of Victor Osimhen on a season-long loan
- He joined the Turkish champions from Napoli after missing out on deadline-day moves
- The champions will battle against rivals Fenerbahce, who have hired Jose Mourinho
Galatasaray are aiming to retain their Turkish Super Lig title after adding Victor Osimhen to their squad against bitter rivals Fenerbahce who hired Jose Mourinho as manager.
Galatasaray finished three points clear of Fenerbahce last season to pip their rivals to the title, which led to their rivals' decision to part ways with Ismail Kartal.
According to BBC Sports, Fener hired Jose Mourinho on a two-year contract with an option of a third year after he was dismissed by Italian club AS Roma in January.
The Special One is tasked with the responsibility of winning the club’s first league title in 10 years after agonisingly coming close last season, but his job just got difficult.
How Galatasaray could use Osimhen
Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after he was left out of Napoli’s Serie A squad following a collapsed deadline-day move to Chelsea.
The Super Eagles star joins a title-winning squad that has Mauro Icardi and Michy Batshuayi as strikers and is expected to compete for the starting berth against the two.
Gala manager Okan Buruk mainly sets up his teams with the 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 formation, two systems Osimhen is experienced in, having played in both throughout his career.
According to Score90, Buruk is most likely to go with the aggressive 4-4-2 with Icardi and Osimhen up top, as it would be challenging to drop a striker who scored 32 goals last season for a loan player.
Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are top of the league with 10 points after four games, a point ahead of Galatasaray and Besiktas, both of which have played three games each.
Emenike sends message to Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Emenike sent a message to Osimhen, wishing his compatriot had joined his former club Fenerbahce instead of rivals Galatasaray.
The AFCON 2013 winner used the allure of playing for Jose Mourinho, who is now in charge of Fener, to tell the Super Eagles striker what he missed out on.
