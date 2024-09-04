6 Crucial Points From Antonio Conte’s Apology to On-Loan Striker Victor Osimhen

Antonio Conte has issued an apology to embattled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan

The Italian manager says the striker's transfer should have been sealed earlier before offers from several clubs collapsed

Recall that the former Chelsea boss stated that the 25-year-old is not in his plans for the 2024/2025 football season

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has apologised to striker Victor Osimhen over the treatment meted to the player by the club during the summer transfer window.

Conte froze the striker out of the Napoli squad, forcing him to seek top football elsewhere as he joins Turkish club Galatasaray on loan.

The tactician admitted that a lot happened during the transfer window, which was impacted by unresolved issues between Osimhen and the club.

Antonio Conte has tendered an apology to Victor Osimhen. Photo: Ciro De Luca.

Source: Getty Images

He believes the striker's transfer should have been sealed earlier as offers from several clubs eventually collapsed.

The Nigerian footballer has since moved on as he will now play in the Turkish Pro League, but Conte seems disappointed.

The manager has since apologised to the forward but emphasised that the club has to maintain its rules, as per The Cult Calcio:

6 points from Antonio Conte's apology to Osimhen

1. Unresolved issues:

The Italian manager believes certain issues hindered the striker's transfer process. He said:

"Some issues blocked it; perhaps if we had unlocked that [Osimhen] situation, we would have completed the team differently and earlier."

2. Osimhen's Impact:

Conte attested to Osimhen's talent, suggesting that such a player should not have issues moving to another club

3. Regret for Missed Opportunities:

The former Chelsea manager expressed regret that the unresolved circumstances prevented the club from monetizing effectively.

"I’m sorry for the club that didn’t monetize."

4. Personal Disappointment:

After freezing Osimhen out of the squad, the manager seems disappointed in such action.

"I am sorry for myself because we didn’t complete the team as we wanted."

5. Club’s Consistency:

Despite the challenges, Conte hailed the club's processes.

"The club proved to be consistent in this situation."

6. Team's Coherence:

Conte stated that maintaining coherence and respecting the rules was essential as he applauded the club's decision.

"Coherence is the starting point when it comes to respecting the rules. The club proved consistent, so I praise them for this attitude."

