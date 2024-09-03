Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen recently completed a loan transfer from Napoli to Turkish club Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen finally secured his exit from Napoli following a summer that saw him dominate the headlines.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a transfer away from the Italian Serie A club; however, a failure to agree on terms between the forward and the club caused every deal to fall through on the final day of the transfer window.

Victor Osimhen, during his presentation to the fans in Istanbul, Turkiye on September 3, 2024. Image: Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

Turkish club Galatasaray, however, offered a loan deal for the forward. According to Corriere dello Sport, the deal is a dry loan.

A recent report from the Turkish outlet Aspor detailed that Osimhen's transfer to Galatasaray includes an exit clause of €75 million, which several clubs could trigger during the winter transfer window.

In light of this, we shine a spotlight on a list of clubs that could sign the forward in the upcoming window.

Clubs that can trigger Osimhen’s clause

Chelsea

The Premier League side was arguably the most eager to sign the Nigerian forward during the summer.

Enzo Maresca’s side made several bids, but the deal ultimately fell through due to a failure to agree on personal terms.

Al Ahli

The Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli was another team highly interested in signing the forward.

Al Ahli reportedly reached an agreement with Napoli, but the deal ultimately failed to materialise.

Paris Saint Germain

The Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain is another club reportedly interested in signing the Nigerian forward.

The Parisien club made an offer earlier in the summer, and a return swoop for the 25-year-old could be on the cards, especially given PSG's current struggle with underperforming attackers.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side could also explore a deal for the forward, especially with the asking price significantly reduced. Arsenal are currently without a potent centre forward, with German attacker, Kai Havertz, currently filling in for the North London club.

It remains to be seen what becomes of Osimhen’s future in the winter transfer market, but it is definitely something to keep a close eye on.

The Nigerian forward is expected to spend the entire 2024/25 season at the club, barring any sudden transfer in the winter of 2025.

