Victor Osimhen recently completed a transfer from Italian Serie A powerhouse, Napoli, to Turkish club, Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward has been greeted with massive support since his arrival at the Istanbul club

A viral footage of a male fan awaiting the arrival of the marquee centre forward at 2 a.m. has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen continues to dominate headlines following reports of his transfer to Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward, who was at the centre of a hard-fought transfer saga throughout the summer, attracted interest from both Chelsea and Saudi Professional League club, Al Ahli.

However, after being excluded from Napoli’s first-team setup in the wake of the transfer saga, a late move from Galatasaray seems to have arrived just in time for the striker.

Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul, Turkiye on September 3, 2024. Image: Islam Yakut. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a report from media outlet, Corriere dello Sport, the 25-year-old’s transfer to the Turkish powerhouse will be a dry loan, with Galatasaray fully covering his wages.

The deal also includes an exit clause, allowing Osimhen to leave the club in the winter of 2025.

Despite the discussions and details surrounding Osimhen’s arrival in Istanbul, it’s the fans’ reactions that have captured the spotlight.

Thousands of fans took to the streets to welcome the forward, creating a stir on social media. One fan, however, went a step further with a unique outfit to greet the Nigerian striker.

Male fan welcomes Osimhen

In a video shared by Forza Cimbom, a male fan was seen wearing what appeared to be a homemade replica of Osimhen's signature mask.

Visibly elated by the prospect of the forward's signing, the fan had been waiting for the striker's arrival since around 2 a.m.

When Osimhen was finally presented to the fans, he took a moment to express his appreciation for the warm welcome. Speaking on Galatasaray’s YouTube channel, the 25-year-old promised to give his best for the club, especially considering the overwhelming support he has received.

Galatasaray announces Osimhen signing

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Galatasaray announced the arrival of Osimhen with a special quote and image.

The Yellow and Reds shared a photo of the forward’s mask, along with a special message that serves as a warning to rivals and a witty, heartwarming quote to its fans.

The Nigerian forward is expected to spend the entire 2024/25 season at the club, barring any sudden transfer in the winter of 2025.

