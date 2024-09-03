Victor Osimhen Sends Message to Galatasaray Fans After Warm Welcome in Istanbul
- Victor Osimhen joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli
- The Super Eagles star arrived in Istanbul on a private flight at midnight and was welcomed by fans
- Osimhen was grateful for the love, and he sent a message to the fans after the warm reception
Victor Osimhen arrived in Istanbul at midnight today to complete a season-long loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli and has a message for the fans who welcomed him.
Osimhen could not secure a move to a top-five European club before the summer transfer deadline closed and joined the Turkish champions on loan to leave Napoli.
Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli tried to sign him but were unsuccessful for different reasons, including the Premier League club, which tried to do so until the deadline.
According to Sport Bible, the loan deal includes a break clause, which allows the Nigerian to leave Gala in the winter transfer window if he receives offers from some clubs.
Osimhen’s message to Galatasaray fans
The Super Eagles striker arrived in Istanbul at midnight and was warmly received by the fans at the airport despite arriving when most people should be in bed.
Shortly after his welcoming, he spoke to GSTV, as quoted by Fanatik, assuring the fans he feels like one of them now and is there to help them get goals.
"I am very happy to be here. There is an incredible atmosphere. I want to get on the field as soon as possible,” he said.
“I played with Dries [Martens]. He helped me a lot. I also spoke to him before coming here. I can't wait to be on the field with him.”
“I was very excited to see the fans coming here at this time of night. I want to drive them crazy with the goals I will score and have them shout my name,” he added.
The striker, who didn't have a pre-season with Napoli, will not play for his new club until after the international break. He will team up with Nigeria for the first time since AFCON 2023.
Gundogan reacts to Osimhen's move
Legit.ng reported that Ilkay Gundogan reacted to Osimhen's move after it became official that the former Lille striker had joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.
Osimhen’s future was the most talked about transfer this summer, and it caught the attention of the Manchester City midfielder, who is of Turkish descent.
