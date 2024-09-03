Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen recently completed a transfer to Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray SK

The 25-year-old completed a dry loan transfer without an obligation to purchase included in the deal

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year greeted fans of his new club with the iconic and traditional 'triplet' celebration

Victor Osimhen appears to be loving life already at his new club, Galatasaray.

The marquee centre-forward, who seemed to be stuck at Napoli following a failed summer exit, has been given a new lease on life with a transfer to the Turkish Super Lig side.

The 25-year-old joins the Yellow and Reds on loan without any obligation to purchase, with the Turkish club expected to pay his wages in full.

Victor Osimhen performs Galatasaray’s traditional 'triplet' celebration following his arrival in Istanbul, Turkiye on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Image: Islam Yakut.

However, while fans of Galatasaray and Turkish football have continued to express their excitement about the signing of the Nigerian, Osimhen's gestures following his arrival at the club have only heightened this excitement.

The 25-year-old, in saluting the fans, recreated an iconic celebratory gesture of the club.



As captured in a video shared on social media by Turkish journalist, Yakub Cinar, the new signing performed the celebratory 'triplets' alongside fans.

The triplets, or 'trio' as it is fondly dubbed, is a salute that players and fans at the Turkish powerhouse often perform to celebrate goals, wins, and titles.

Osimhen, however, appeared to have settled in quite well as he recreated the celebratory gesture alongside the fans who were present to welcome him in an effortless manner.

Galatasaray supporters will be hopeful that, alongside Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens, the Nigerian forward—who recorded over 85 goal involvements during his four-year stint at Napoli, according to FotMob—will lead the team to another successful season.

The 25-year-old is anticipated to make his debut in the home fixture against Rizespor.

