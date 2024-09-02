Victor Osimhen could not secure a move away from Napoli before the transfer window closed

The striker is now set to join Galatasaray on loan, with the Turkish league window still open

The Super Eagles forward has sent a message to his critics as his Napoli departure draws close

Victor Osimhen is edging closer to leaving Napoli and joining Turkish champions Galatasaray after seeing proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al-Ahli collapse.

Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli this summer after an agreement between the club and the player in the summer of 2023 when his contract was extended for one year.

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring for Napoli against AS Roma in April. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

PSG withdrew from the race in July after the Neapolitans failed to accept their offer, despite having an agreement on personal terms with the player worth €14 million per season.

Chelsea and Al-Ahli were the clubs in the running on the top five European leagues' deadline day. The Saudi club withdrew after Napoli asked for more money, while the English club could not reach personal terms with the player.

Osimhen sends message to critics

Napoli shocked the world when they excluded the striker from their 2024/25 Italian Serie A squad and left his jersey number 9 vacant, effectively spelling the end of his time at the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Turkish champions Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Napoli for a season-long loan transfer for the Nigerian striker.

The striker broke his silence on social media this morning and followed it up with another message on his Instagram story, a message passed in a song.

He uploaded a blackout video with the 1970 classic “awodi nfo rere” as a background song. Boomplay Music notes that it is a 1970 song from the album Omo Niyi Omo Nide by General Prince Adekunle and his Supersonic sound.

It depicts the parable of an eagle soaring higher than its altitude because it wants to meet God—a vain, fatal attempt, meaning those trying to stop Osimhen can only do so if they can stop God.

Osimhen reacts after failed Napoli exit

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen reacted after failed Napoli exit by sharing a post on Instagram story responding to striker Taiwo Awoniyi pacifying him.

The forward had not spoken on social media for weeks, but with a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray set to materialise in the coming hours, he is back talking online.

