Victor Osimhen Sends Message to Critics As He Edges Closer to Napoli Exit
- Victor Osimhen could not secure a move away from Napoli before the transfer window closed
- The striker is now set to join Galatasaray on loan, with the Turkish league window still open
- The Super Eagles forward has sent a message to his critics as his Napoli departure draws close
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Victor Osimhen is edging closer to leaving Napoli and joining Turkish champions Galatasaray after seeing proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al-Ahli collapse.
Osimhen was expected to leave Napoli this summer after an agreement between the club and the player in the summer of 2023 when his contract was extended for one year.
PSG withdrew from the race in July after the Neapolitans failed to accept their offer, despite having an agreement on personal terms with the player worth €14 million per season.
Chelsea and Al-Ahli were the clubs in the running on the top five European leagues' deadline day. The Saudi club withdrew after Napoli asked for more money, while the English club could not reach personal terms with the player.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Osimhen sends message to critics
Napoli shocked the world when they excluded the striker from their 2024/25 Italian Serie A squad and left his jersey number 9 vacant, effectively spelling the end of his time at the club.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Turkish champions Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Napoli for a season-long loan transfer for the Nigerian striker.
The striker broke his silence on social media this morning and followed it up with another message on his Instagram story, a message passed in a song.
He uploaded a blackout video with the 1970 classic “awodi nfo rere” as a background song. Boomplay Music notes that it is a 1970 song from the album Omo Niyi Omo Nide by General Prince Adekunle and his Supersonic sound.
It depicts the parable of an eagle soaring higher than its altitude because it wants to meet God—a vain, fatal attempt, meaning those trying to stop Osimhen can only do so if they can stop God.
Osimhen reacts after failed Napoli exit
Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen reacted after failed Napoli exit by sharing a post on Instagram story responding to striker Taiwo Awoniyi pacifying him.
The forward had not spoken on social media for weeks, but with a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray set to materialise in the coming hours, he is back talking online.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com