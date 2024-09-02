Victor Osimhen's future was one of the biggest conversations that surrounded the recently concluded summer transfer window

The marquee centre forward was the subject of transfer interest from several clubs within and outside Europe

Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, has offered a fresh update on the forward's future following his failed exit

Victor Osimhen finds himself still at Napoli after his anticipated summer exit failed to materialize.

The Nigerian forward, who had captured the admiration of many at the Neapolitan club, was eager for a transfer, with Chelsea and Saudi Professional League side Al Ahli both heavily linked with him.

However, negotiations ultimately fell through, reportedly due to Napoli and Osimhen's inability to agree on respective terms.

Following this setback, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, reported that Osimhen has been excluded from the first-team setup and is expected to train with the U21 team until the January transfer window.

Nontheless, amid this report, Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, has offered a new update on the status of the forward at the club.

Manna speaks on Osimhen

In an interview as reported by Sky Sports Italia, the Napoli chief clarified the decision to exclude Osimhen from the first team setup.

Manna explained that there had been a clear verbal agreement between both parties, with the Nigerian expected to depart during the summer transfer window.

"Osimhen? The situation has been extremely clear since the end of last year and the start of pre-season. Victor had expressed his desire not to stay in Naples; the market was complicated, and although we believed we had closed a deal, it didn't materialise. We have made significant investments, bringing in Lukaku, Raspadori, and keeping Simeone.

We are maintaining our consistent approach, but Osimhen has chosen a different path."

"The market is still open, but I don't think Victor will move to Arabia in this transfer window."

Napoli have since found a replacement for the forward in Belgium's Romelu Lukaku.

The marquee striker was signed from Chelsea by new manager Antonio Conte.

Osimhen, however, is still expected to secure his desired transfer away from Napoli in the upcoming winter transfer window.

