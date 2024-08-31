The Nigerian Football Federation announced Bruno Labbadia as Super Eagles boss on Tuesday

Labbadia was expected to take charge of the September window games, but the agreement collapsed

The NFF have issued a statement on social media explaining why the appointment has collapsed

The Nigerian Football Federation has issued a statement confirming that the proposed appointment of Bruno Labbadia as the new Super Eagles boss has collapsed.

On Tuesday, NFF announced the former VfB Stuttgart manager as the new head coach of the Super Eagles and was expected to take charge of the AFCON 2025 qualifying games against Rwanda and Benin Republic.

Bruno Labbadia's appointment as new Super Eagles manager has collapsed. Photo by Andreas Gora.

Source: Getty Images

German publication Kicker first broke the news that Labbadia will not become the head coach of Nigeria's national team after talks broke down after the announcement.

Why Labbadia's appointment collapsed

The NFF issued a statement on social media confirming that the manager's appointment will not go through due to stringent German tax laws.

“We have been on the tax issue for the past three days, and I told him clearly that there was no way the NFF will agree to offset the concomitant tax percentage on his salary that will be demanded by German tax authorities,” President Ibrahim Gusau said.

“It is not possible for us to shoulder the responsibility of shelling out another money, between 32% to 40% of his salary, after paying the agreed monthly wage.”

It was disclosed that the announcement went on with his consent after Nigerians hit out at the federation for making it public despite not having an agreement.

NFF's technical director, Austin Eguavoen, as initially planned before the arrival of Labbadia, will take charge of the team for the games during the September international break.

It will be Eguavoen’s fourth stint in charge of the three-time African champions, after earlier experience in 2005-2007, 2010 and 2022, leading the team to AFCON 2021.

