The NFF announced that Bruno Labbadia will be the new Super Eagles head coach on Tuesday

Multiple reports in the Nigerian media today suggested that there is yet to be an agreement

A German media has reported that contract discussions are now off between both parties

Bruno Labbadia will not be the Super Eagles manager after talks break down between the German and the Nigeria Football Federation despite an announcement.

The NFF announced on Tuesday that former VfB Stuttgart manager Labbadia will be the new head coach of the country's national team but did not give further details.

Bruno Labbadia during his time as the manager of VfB Stuttgart. Photo by Christopher Schmidt.

Source: Getty Images

Reports in the Nigerian media this after suggested that the two parties have yet to agree on some key details, and the coach may not be on the touchline for the September games.

Labbadia to snub Eagles job

According to German publication Kicker, Labbadia has walked out of discussions with the country's football federation and will not be the next manager.

This comes after the two parties went public with their association even though it was yet to be legally binding. It remains to be seen what the NFF’s next step will be.

German journalist Mario Leo provided further details, claiming that the NFF failed to reach an agreement on administrative details such as logistics, accommodation, and observing and visiting players from abroad.

The news sent shockwaves across the Nigerian media, leading to annoyance from fans who claimed the federation are masters of not doing things right.

Rohr sends warning to Labbadia

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr warned Bruno Labbadia that Nigeria is a different environment from his previous coaching experiences in the German Bundesliga.

The former Super Eagles manager hailed his compatriot as a very good manager and hoped he would be treated nicely by the NFF and football fans.

German managers who coached Super Eagles

Legit.ng also reported on German managers who have coached Super Eagles after Labbadia became the sixth German to be appointed as the head of the national team.

Unfortunately, his appointment ended at the announcement stage after multiple reports from the German media today claimed talks had broken down.

Source: Legit.ng