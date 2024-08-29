Blow for Super Eagles As Chelsea Star Set to Ditch Nigeria and Make Debut for England
- Chelsea star winger Noni Madueke has earned his first senior call-up to the England national team
- The winger scored a brilliant hat trick in Chelsea’s 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers
- He is eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents even though he was born in England
Nigeria are set to miss out on another player after Chelsea star Noni Madueke earned his first senior call-up to the England national team for the September international break.
Madueke scored a brilliant hat trick for Chelsea during their second Premier League game of the season over Wolverhampton Wanderers, which they won 6-2 at the Molineux Stadium.
He was one of the main topics in English football at the weekend due to his comment about the city of Wolverhampton, which he followed up with a treble of goals.
Super Eagles to miss out on Madueke
Chelsea announced on their official X account that their hat-trick hero Madueke has earned his first senior call-up to the Three Lions squad for the September break.
It is another blow for Nigeria, which has in the past poached dual nationals eligible to play for the country. They are set to miss out on Madueke, who has never expressed a desire to play for the country.
He is not the only Nigeria-eligible star in the Chelsea squad, which also includes summer recruit Tosin Adarabioyo, Lesley Ugochukwu, who is on loan at Southampton, Carney Chukwuemeka, and youngster Tyrique George.
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the Nigerian Football Federation have been in talks with Adarabioyo over a switch of allegiance despite rejecting the country before.
The winger will likely debut under Lee Carsley, his former U21 manager under whom he won the Euros in 2023, alongside teammate Cole Palmer.
Carsley was promoted as interim head coach pending the appointment of another permanent manager to replace Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after Euro 2024.
Madueke apologises to Wolves fans
Legit.ng reported that Noni Madueke apologised to Wolves fans after calling the city an offensive term in an Instagram story that was immediately deleted but not after fans got a hold of it.
The English winger admitted he didn't mean to post it on his public page but rather his private page, which many footballers operate to keep things close with family and friends.
