Noni Madueke Apologises for Offensive Instagram Post After Hat Trick for Chelsea vs Wolves
- Chelsea made light work of Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 at the Molineux Stadium
- Noni Madueke bagged an impressive second half hat-trick to quieten the booing Wolves fans
- The England winger apologised for his comments on his Instagram story, which insulted the city
Noni Madueke has apologised to the city of Wolverhampton for his offensive comments despite quieting the Molineux Stadium with a hat-trick.
Chelsea got their first win of the season away from home by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 to record the first Premier League win of the Enzo Maresca era.
The Blues were in dominant fashion, with starman Cole Palmer opening his account for the season with a brilliant volley. Nicolas Jackson also scored his first while the returning João Felix also scored.
The biggest talking point of the day was Madueke, who overcame adversity to shut up the Molineux fan with a brilliant 14-minute second-half hat-trick.
Madueke apologises to Wolves fans
The winger was under fire ahead of the game over his offensive term towards the city of Wolverhampton, which was shared on his Instagram story but quickly deleted.
Speaking after the game, as quoted by Talksport, he apologised for the comments and admitted he expected the boos.
“Listen, I just want to apologise to anyone I offended. It’s just a human mistake, it wasn’t meant to be out on my socials like that. I’m sure Wolverhampton is a lovely town. I’m sorry,” he said.
“In terms of the boos, I expected it. That’s part of the game, you have to be able to play under that pressure,” he added.
It was a bold call from Enzo Maresca to start the attacker of Nigerian descent, knowing he was walking into a hostile environment, and he repaid the faith.
The decision also came after the manager told the winger to work hard in training otherwise, he would not be selected to play following his midweek goal against Servette.
Nicolas Jackson slams Mikel Obi
Legit.ng reported that Nicolas Jackson slammed Mikel Obi after scoring the opening goal in Chelsea’s emphatic 6-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Senegalese striker has endured criticisms from the club legend, who insisted that the club sign Victor Osimhen to play ahead of the former Villarreal striker.
