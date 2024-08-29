Victor Osimhen is close to making a decision over his next club as he's set to leave Napoli

He reportedly prefers to stay in Europe despite having a mouthwatering offer from Saudi Arabia

Chelsea are far behind in personal terms negotiation and have other targets in case the move fails

Chelsea are in active negotiations with Victor Osimhen’s representatives over personal terms but are keeping their options open in case the Napoli striker doesn't join them.

The Neapolitans have indicated their willingness to negotiate a lower transfer fee after receiving a €65 million offer from Al-Ahli, making Chelsea change their stance from a loan to a permanent deal.

Victor Osimhen's decision over his future is down to Al-Ahli and Chelsea. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues now have to convince the Nigerian to buy into their personal terms agreement before they make an official offer to Napoli and try to wrap up the deal in the window's final days.

Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio reported that the Saudi Arabian club has offered the former Lille star a salary of €30mil per season and a four-year contract.

Chelsea have backup options to Osimhen

Chelsea are competing against the massive paycheck Saudi is offering the striker but are forging ahead because the player gives them priority if they can make a reasonable offer.

The Blues are not putting all their eggs in one basket in case the Nigerian ditches them to accept the massive payday in saying Arabia, as they must sign a striker this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the London club are looking at other targets, believed to be a four-man shortlist, which includes Jhon Duran and Ivan Toney.

Toney also has offers from the Saudi Pro League and has held on after it was reported that Chelsea and Manchester United expressed interest late in the window.

Inside Al-Ahli’s offer to Osimhen

Legit.ng analysed Al-Ahli’s offer to Victor Osimhen as the Saudi club hopes to beat Chelsea to the signing of the Nigerian forward who wants to leave Napoli.

The Middle East club has reportedly offered him a salary of €30mil per season, above €600,000 per week, about three times his current wages in Italy.

