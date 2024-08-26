William Troost-Ekong recently completed a transfer to the Saudi Professional League with Al-Kholood

The defender adds to the growing list of Nigerian players plying their trade in the Middle Eastern league

We shine the spotlight on a list of other Nigerian players who could join Troost-Ekong in the Saudi League

William Troost-Ekong has become the latest Nigerian player to complete a transfer to the Saudi Professional Football League.

The 30-year-old completed a switch to the new newcomers, Al-Kholood, shortly after returning from a lengthy injury.

Troost-Ekong, who made a name for himself at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, was widely linked with a move away from PAOK Thessaloniki following his stellar performance at the tournament.

William Troost-Ekong during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on February 11, 2024. Image: Ulrik Pedersen.

The combative defender, who claimed the Greek Super League crown in his final season in Europe, joins a list of Nigerian players currently plying their trade in the Middle Eastern league, including Odion Ighalo and Henry Onyekuru.

However, it appears Troost-Ekong may not be the last Nigerian to complete a transfer to the league this summer. With this in mind, we shine the spotlight on a list of Super Eagles players poised to join the Saudi Pro League.

Nigerian players set to join the SPL

Victor Osimhen

The Napoli forward appears to be the most likely Nigerian player poised to join the Saudi League. The 25-year-old is almost certain to leave Napoli, and a move to Saudi Arabia seems highly probable.

According to a report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Al Ahli has offered over €65 million to Napoli for the signing of the forward.

It remains to be seen whether Osimhen will accept the terms of the proposal being made to him.

Ademola Lookman

The 26-year-old is another player who could be eyeing a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Lookman is currently at the heart of a transfer saga, with reported offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal reportedly on the table.

According to Soccernet, Lookman is also attracting interest from Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

Raphael Onyedika

The 23-year-old could also be making a move to the Saudi League, as he remains heavily linked with a departure from Club Brugge.

The versatile midfielder has attracted interest from Barcelona, AC Milan, and several top European clubs. However, a move to the Middle East is also a possibility.

It remains to be seen which club the 23-year-old will join as the summer transfer window winds down.

Stanley Nwabali

The Chippa United goalkeeper is another Nigerian who could be heading to the Middle Eastern league.

The 27-year-old has been widely tipped to leave the PSL club following his standout performances at the AFCON in Ivory Coast.

However, a transfer has yet to materialise. With the window nearing its close, a move for the goalkeeper could be on the horizon.

