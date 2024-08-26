Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is unlikely to join Chelsea even if he leaves Napoli this summer

The Premier League club have been exploring multiple options to sign the centre-forward from Napoli

A report from the English media claimed the deal is unlikely because of the Nigerian's salary demands

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to join Chelsea this summer even if he leaves Napoli due to his salary demands, a report that close sources have debunked.

Chelsea have been in active negotiations with the Italian club to sign the Nigerian forward this summer to bolster new manager Enzo Maresca’s forward line.

Victor Osimhen training under Antonio Conte as he seeks a move away from Napoli. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

The deal has proven to be complicated over the past weeks, with either Napoli or Osimhen rebuffing different offers proposed by the Premier League club.

According to Sun Sports, the deal hit a snag because the player demanded a £500,000 per week salary from the Blues, with the club unwilling to break their strict wage structure.

Journalist debunks Osimhen’s salary rumours

According to Soccernet, Naples-based journalist Vincenzo Credendino debunked the claims that the former Lille striker made such an outrageous demand.

“I don’t know if it is crazy, but I don’t know any player who accepts to lower his salary. Here in Napoli, he earns 11 million euros per year, so I think it is normal he wants to keep his salary that way. But I think 20 million euros per year is too much. I don’t think this is true,” Credendino told the publication.

Napoli have an agreement to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, a move that was initially discussed as a swap deal but failed to materialise after the Blues offered a loan move for Osimhen.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have submitted a €65 million offer to the Neapolitans to sign Osimhen but have no agreement with the player.

Nigerian players hopeful of moves

Legit.ng reported on four Nigerian players who could change clubs before the summer transfer window deadline day on August 31, including Ademola Lookman.

Victor Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and the most sought-after forward in the world is still hopeful of leaving Napoli, with Saudi Arabia now looking as the likely destination.

