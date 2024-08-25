Ahmed Musa is said to be on the radar of several clubs in Poland as the summer transfer window enters its final phase

The Super Eagles captain has been a free agent since February, when he left Turkish club Sivasspor by mutual consent

Musa, who is Nigeria's most capped player, was part of the squad that finished the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as runners-up

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is reported to be on the radar of a number of clubs in Poland this summer.

The country's transfer window closes on September 9, and Musa is being linked with some teams in the Ekstraklasa.

Local outlet WP SportoweFakty reports that teams in Poland are considering the likes of Musa who has a strong CV.

Musa, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished runners-up in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is currently a free agent.

The most-capped Super Eagles player left Turkish club Sivasspor in February by mutual consent.

He has played for several top clubs, including CSKA Moscow, VVV-Venlo, Al Nassr, and Leicester City.

Ahmed Musa's World Cup goal record

Musa is the first Nigerian to score more than one goal in a FIFA World Cup game and the first Nigerian to score in two World Cup finals.

He has four goals at the global showpiece, having netted a brace against Argentina and Croatia in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

The Polish outlet added:

"Years of playing in Russia, England and Saudi Arabia have provided him with a lot of money, which he tries to invest in various businesses."

Musa desperate for action

In 2023, the former Kano Pillars winger told journalists in Abuja that he would continue to give his all for club and country. He said via Punch:

“I’m the one doing my job, but if my body wants me to stop, I’ll stop. So why does anyone want me to resign from the national team?

“This is what I’m playing and know how to play. I give my best always when I’m called to the national team from day one."

Musa seeks national team return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahmed Musa disclosed that he only took a short break from the Nigerian national team and said he would return.

Musa last made a national team appearance during a friendly match against Guinea in January, when he came on as a substitute.

Although he failed to make a single appearance at the tournament, the then-head coach Jose Peseiro stated that Musa's impact on the squad was special.

